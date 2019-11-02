TUPELO, Miss (WCBI)- Hundreds of North Mississippians joined the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Saturday.

They took part in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Tupelo’s Ballard Park. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

- Advertisement -

“It truly affects all of us, and unfortunately, it’s a disease that we don’t have an answer for yet. And not only is it truly devastating, but it’s a long-term disease. So it’s something that someone can suffer with for ten, fifteen, sometimes twenty or more years. And so it has a huge effect on not only that individual but the family and friends of that individual as well,” said Chelsea Aycock.

Aycock says they have already raised 30-thousand dollars and hope to reach their goal of 55-thousand by the end of the year.