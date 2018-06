CEDAR BLUFF, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is issuing an AMBER Alert for 5 year old Baylee Elizabeth Emison. She is accompanied by Martha Ann Poss. They were traveling in a 2012 Nissan Frontier, Silver, 4 door pick up truck with Mississippi license plate #CYA 605. They were last seen Wednesday night at approximately 9:15 pm traveling east on Highway 50.

If you have information, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.