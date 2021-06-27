American Family Association hosts ministry conference in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Families from across the United States are learning how to express their faith and make a difference in society.

The American Family Association is hosting the “Marriage, Family, Life” Conference at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center in Tupelo.

The three-day conference features speakers, break-out sessions for youth, and worship sessions.

Organizers say the conference is meant to help Christian families not only defend their faith but to celebrate those things that affirm the family.

“Our hope this whole weekend is we would inspire, encourage families to live out exactly what God designed, but also to realize we all go through difficult times and we can do so by going through those together and we can understand that together we can encourage each other and challenge each other to help strengthen the family and encourage each other,” said Wesley Wildmon, Vice President of Outreach.

The conference also featured resources from various Christian ministries.