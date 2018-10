ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time this year, firemen battled a large fire at American Furniture Company in Ecru.

The blaze began around 6 a.m.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask tells WCBI the major flames are contained, but fire crews are still putting out a few hot spots.

There were no injuries to report.

The start of the fire is still under investigation.