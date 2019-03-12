American Legion celebrates 100 years

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A national organization celebrates a century of service to our American Veterans.

In 1919 the American Legion was formed in France.

American Legion Post 13 in Oktibbeha County was formed September 3rd of that year.

That was during World War I.

Vice Commander of Post 13 Gary Chesser says the American Legion has impacted a number of veterans and the centennial is evidence of the influence it has on veterans.

“It’s purpose is still valid. It’s mission is profound and the service is valid. It’s a functioning service organization. We come together, we provide a good service for our veterans all over the country,” said Chesser.

American Legion Posts across the nation will celebrate the centennial through the summer.