Amory community hosts car show fundraiser for deputies

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks in Amory come together to raise money for the families of two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a fatal accident last month.

An antique car show in Amory was held to benefit the families of the two Monroe County deputies who were hit by a driver during a safety checkpoint the night of July 25.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Dylan Pickle died of his injuries, while deputy Zack Wilbanks is recovering.

Cody Hutson was the event organizer.

“Officers, deputies, front line workers, and all those people give so much to the community. I just figured it was kind of a way to just give back to them and their families and help them out during this time of need. If it wasn’t for them you know going out every day and protecting us where would we be,”said Hutson.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been impressed with the way the community has come together to support the families.

” We just appreciate people just doing what’s on their hearts to do, to give back and to help out. Each person has a different way of doing that a different hobby or something that they’re interested in and to use it for good. We just appreciate them being willing to do that,” said Crook.

Wilbanks has been overwhelmed by the response, as he continues to recover from his injuries.

“I appreciate our community coming out for a good cause still and everybody coming together,” said Wilbanks.

“We’ve just been blessed over and over and over by our community the support we’ve had has just been unbelievable really in light of everything we’ve been through,” said Hutson.

Wilbanks says while he is supposed to return to duty next spring, he hopes to back by Christmas.