Amory first responders have a new place to work out

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders, and other city and county employees have a place to work out in Amory.

Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill says a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi paid for the new addition.

The building is located next to the fire department’s training center on Waterway Drive and features workout equipment for cardio and strength. There is also a meeting room.

The “Healthy Hero” Building will help ensure firefighters and other municipal employees reach their physical fitness goals.

“Great facility for training, great for working out, and a great piece to our puzzle to make everyday life for us go good,” said Chief McGonagill, Amory FD.

Chief McGonagill says firefighters will be able to work out or have meetings in the new building, then head next door for work at the training center.