Amory Kids Summer Olympics

AMORY Miss.(WCBI) – Amory children got the chance to frolic and on this scorching Summer day.

There was an obstacle course that gave children the chance to test their coordination skills while getting squirted and it tested their strength.The Amory Parks and Recreation Department put on this first ever Olympics for kids age 4 through the fifth grade.

Amory Sports Director and Event Planner Derrick Maranto organized the event.

“It provides a health without them really realizing it. They can just come out and relay and know that we can come out and play and have fun but at the same time they’re able to be healthy the same time and show them that health is not always boring,”said Maranto.

Maranto says it was a great family activity.

“It gives them time. You know it’s quality time, more than just quantity. It’s that opportunity of being together and being out here with them participating in the slides and the participating in the obstacle course it’s just building a good bond in family that is needed, especially in our times,”said Maranto.

Katy Moore is going to be a senior at Amory High School this fall. She wanted to help out with the younger children.

“I just want to give back and just lead them in the right direction and just help the community out because they’re going to be the future, “said Moore.

Moore believes working with these children will help prepare her for her future career.

“I want to go into social work so maybe if I can be able to help kids in hard situations and help them overcome difficulties,”said Moore.

Amory mother Barley Lindsey brought her two children to the event.

“I think it’s a great little setup the town of Amory is doing to have everybody come together and some of the fun for the kids to do. It was free and it gets them active even though it’s hot it still brings the community together and the kids having events to do,”said Lindsey.

Lindsey says it gives the children a challenge.

“Exactly like the one behind us my son was actually trying to do it earlier and he didn’t succeed but he keeps trying but maybe eventually he’s get it,”said Lindsey

“It’s kind of hard because my feet are kind of slippery because I fell in that pool over there the first time. It’s just kind of hard for me,”said Lindsey.

While he couldn’t scale the wall, Reed did a great job on the horizontal ladder.

His younger sister 6 year old Frankie had no trouble getting up the wall, and the rest of the obstacle course.

They hope to make this a regular event.