Amory Main Street Hosts ‘Coffee With A Cop’

AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity for residents in Amory to visit with those who protect and serve everyday.

The Amory Main Street Association organized “Coffee with A Cop.” Officers from the Amory Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were at the event.

Coffee With A Cop is held on a national level the first Wednesday in October. It is meant to encourage positive communication and positive interactions between police and the public.

“I work in Aberdeen, at offices in Aberdeen, and I’m there a whole lot more, I’m from this area, there’s a lot of people I hadn’t seen in awhile, gives me a chance to catch up,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

“An environment where it’s a meet and greet basically, it’s not a problem where they have an issue with something, it’s just interaction with people we work for,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.

“The Coffee Pot” provided coffee for the two hour event, while “Brown Eyes Bakery” provided treats for Coffee with a Cop.