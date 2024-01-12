Amory police investigate shooting that is believed to be targeted

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police were investigating what they believed was a targeted shooting.

Officers were called about gunshots in the area of Hatley and Pullman Couch roads on Wednesday evening.

No one was injured inside the house that was targeted by the gunmen.

The alleged shooters left the area in a vehicle. Investigators did not have a description of that car.

If you have any information, call Amory police at (662)256-2676 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)773-8477.

