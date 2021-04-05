Amory police investigating fatal crash

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is hit by a car and killed in Amory this afternoon.

The accident happened on Highland Drive, near Northside Drive, just before 12:30.

53-year-old Gary Wayne Bowen of Amory was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says Bowen died at the hospital about two hours.

It’s unclear if the driver of the SUV involved in the crash was injured.

The vehicle went off the road and down an embankment before stopping.

Amory police are investigating the accident.