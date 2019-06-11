Amory police officer injured after being dragged by car, one in custody

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Amory police officer was injured after being dragged by a car Tuesday afternoon.

Now, Matthew Crump of Aberdeen is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and felony fleeing.

He remains in the Monroe County Jail.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said Officer Matthew Flippo responded to a call about a vehicle parked on private property on Pope Street.

Bowen said Flippo was talking to Crump, when the Aberdeen man sped away.

The officer was dragged a short distance.

Other police along with Monroe County Sheriff deputies arrived to chase after Crump.

The Aberdeen man was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

“The officer approached the individuals in the car, said Chief Bowen. “They had some discussion, no aggression on his part, but then the officer was trying to get the car cut off, and he takes it and throws it into gear and takes off. The officer was in the doorway with it open. He went for approximately 100 yards. The officer had to make a decision at that point and time based on his statement to either get in the vehicle or exit. He was afraid of what was going on so he just ducked and tucked and rolled.”

Flippo had minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.