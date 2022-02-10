Amory Railroad Festival is back on track for 2022

Merchants ready for RR Fest crowds

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the longest-running and most popular festivals in North Mississippi is back on track this Spring.

Like many Main Street merchants, Lydia Pearson is looking forward to the return of Amory’s Railroad Festival.

“I’m excited to have a booth out in front of my store so I can have all those local and out of town people get the full experience of my store, along with all the other small businesses,” Pearson said.

Pearson owns ‘ All that And A Little More’, a home, bridal, and gift shop. She grew up in Amory and knows how important the festival is to locals.

“The railroad festival is always just a fun place you can come eat, bring your kids, spend the whole day, and as far as the shopping, you get to experience so many unique businesses,” Pearson said.

The railroad festival brings tens of thousands of people to Amory. Main Street will be closed from the park all the way up to Vinegar Bend, for vendors and other attractions.

Festival Chairman, Doctor Tommy Fugett says there’s been a lot of interest in the return of the event.

“This seems to be the opportune time to bring it back, we’re excited to bring it back, everybody’s been biting at the bit to get this thing back and everyone is ready to get back together and we’re ready to put on a good festival for everyone and think more like a homecoming instead of just a railroad festival this year,” Dr. Fugett said.

The 2022 Amory Railroad Festival runs from April 7th through the 10th.

For information on nightly entertainment and other railroad festival news, stay with WCBI News and wcbi.com.