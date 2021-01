AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans for the 2021 Amory Railroad Festival are on hold.

Organizers made the announcement on social media.

The festival, car show, and pageant are all on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the announcement, the festival says it is making the difficult decision with the “health and safety” in mind of residents.

The Railroad Festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Organizers say they have every intention of continuing the events when it is safe.