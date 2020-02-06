Amory residents and businesses gear up for alcohol sales

A new era begins tomorrow in Amory. For a century the city has been dry. It's all stirring up a-lot of excitement for restaurants, businesses, and residents.

For a century the city has been dry. Starting Friday, alcohol hits the shelves.

Now, it’s time for businesses to stock the shelves. It’s stirred up a lot of excitement for restaurants, businesses, and residents.

Stores in Amory will have a new item for sale — alcohol.

Resident Nile Pringle already has one beverage in mind.

“Michelob Ultra,” said Pringle.

He said he’s been waiting for this day. He would drive to Nettleton, Tennessee, or even Alabama.

Now he and his money are sticking closer to home.

“I was traveling sometimes 70 something miles. Now I don’t have to travel so far to get my lottery tickets, and get a beer,” said Pringle.

Convenience stores have geared up for the big day too.

One local Chevron gas station made major changes to stock the new merchandise.

“We’re going to have a walk-in cooler, so the cases inside there will also have some six-packs and stuff like that. So we’re trying to get ready for it. It’s been a work in progress. We had to tear out the whole kitchen part to add in the beer coolers so it’s been a lot of work,” said employee Lanie Richardson.

Richardson believed the addition of alcohol will mean more foot traffic for her store.

“We’re going to be really busy. With the lottery, it’s already been busy, so it’s going to really pick up now,” said Richardson.

Some Amory residents, like Anglia Cockrell, looked forward to the business opportunity it’ll bring to the city.

“The middle class and poor people can start making more money themselves. I think the revenue will be a lot better for them and the small people in the town they can finally make a little bit more money,” said Cockrell.

“I’d rather spend my money here then go somewhere else and spend it,” said Pringle.

