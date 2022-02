An Aberdeen woman is dead following a two-car collision

ABERDEEN, Miss, (WCBI)- An Aberdeen woman is dead following a two-car collision.

Aberdeen Police say 58-year-old Denise Miller was driving a 2019 KIA Forte. Miller was heading west on Old Highway 8 when she collided with a 2006 Nissan Armada that was traveling north on US-45.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Miller died at the scene due to multiple trauma.

She was wearing a seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation.