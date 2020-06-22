SUMMARY: After a very quiet last week, our weather pattern will be picking up & become more active this upcoming week. An approaching cold front will be giving us better chances of showers & storms Monday into Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will remain warm & humid in the mid to upper 80s. Summer is here to stay for a while.

MONDAY: A new week & an active weather pattern returns. We’re waking up to a few clouds this Monday morning, but showers & storms will develop by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s. Don’t forget that humidity thanks to that SW wind at 10-15 mph. We aren’t expecting major or widespread severe weather this week, but some stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Also expect heavy downpours at times as we could receive 1-2 inches of rain now through Wednesday morning.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers & storms. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Rain and storm chances continue through the middle of the week, so keep the umbrella on standby. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: While showers and storms won’t be as widespread by the end of the workweek, there will still be a chance for some afternoon pop-up storms. Highs will return to near 90 by Friday.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: As of now, the weekend looks to be more on the dry side with just a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower or storm. Hot and humid weather will continue with highs into the lower 90s.

