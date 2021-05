COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument at a party in Columbus ends in gunfire and one person sent to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 14th Street North on Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

At some point during the melee, two females were shot with a BB gun.

No arrest has been made in the investigation.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.