TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning shooting in Tupelo leaves one man dead.

Around 1:30A.M, officers were called to the 700 Block of South Gloster for a reported shooting.

When they got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting.

28-year-old Tadarrel Hall died from gunshot wounds at North Mississippi Medical Center around 2p.m.

Hall’s body is being sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

Tupelo Police are still investigating the case.