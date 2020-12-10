OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI) – An Oxford officer-involved shooting leaves one person dead.

OPD says the incident started as a domestic disturbance on Private Road 3057, about 7:20 last night.

When officers arrived they found a person barricaded inside the home.

In a press release, investigators say negotiations continued until the unidentified person allegedly pointed a gun at officers.

The person died after the gunfire ended.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.