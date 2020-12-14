Annual bike drive raffles car to help pay for children’s bikes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The annual Lowndes County Christmas bike drive is a little different this year.

Organizer Lt. Rhonda Sanders said the Community Benefit Committee has partnered with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to raffle off a car.

Each raffle ticket is $25 and the proceeds will go to pay for the bicycles.

The organization’s normal fundraising event was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s not the only thing affected by the virus, though.

Sanders said this year’s need is greater than ever when it comes to area children having at least one gift on Christmas.

“So we had a donor that lives here in Lowndes County. She decided, she had bought her a new car, and she donated her car to the Benefit Committee, and we decided we were going to raffle that car off and give it to someone who’s needy that needed the car. So, if you don’t need the extra car, what you can do is buy a raffle ticket and donate the car to someone in your community or in your church that needs a car,” said Sanders.

The raffle winner will be drawn on December 19 at noon.

You can purchase raffle tickets from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or from any of the Community Benefit Committee members.