Annunciation Catholic School Pinwheels Of Peace

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – The Annunciation Catholic School students are planting pinwheels for peace.

It’s apart of an art installation project as a way for students to express their feelings about what’s going on in the world.

The students make the pinwheels themselves and each year on September 21st they plant the wheels on the front lawn of the school, at the peace poll, near the garden.

Organizer Cathryn Borer says she is happy the students have this day of peace.

“It is one day that we can recognize peace in this crazy violent world and we can look at something more innocent and child like like a pinwheel and think about things like tolerance and combating things that are bad in the world,”said Borer.

This project started in 2005. In it’s first year, groups in more than a thousand different locations across the country participated.