Another Hot Week Ahead

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a low of 74.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. A stray shower in the later afternoon hours is possible. A high of 94 is expected, with heat indices making it feel 100+

MONDAY NIGHT: Cooling off to a low of 74, with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a high of 94 is expected. Heat indices making it feel like 100+ again, a chance of showers in possible in the afternoon as well.

WEDNESDAY- SATURDAY: The rest of the week is looking fairly nice. Temperatures in the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Heavier rain chances return closer to the weekend.

