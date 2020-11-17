Another quiet day in weather for Tuesday

SUMMARY: The sunshine and seasonable temperatures continue for the rest of the workweek. Our next chances of rain won’t occur until late Sunday into Monday as of right now. We also expect a gradual warm up for the weekend.

- Advertisement -

TUESDAY: We’re basically hitting the repeat button for sunny skies & clear blue skies for our Tuesday. It will be a bit breezy with a N wind at 5-15 mph. High temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another night ahead with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight lows in the 30s with a calm wind.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: The sunshine and the clear blue skies will continue. Highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures warming back up into the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. Weather looks great for both high school & college football games once again.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 70s. A chance for late day and evening rain.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: The weather pattern could become more active for our region with several cold fronts/disturbances that could give rise to rain and storms. Some severe weather can’t be ruled out. We’ll keep watching.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App