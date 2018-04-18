Another Warm Day Today, Slightly Cooler Rest Of Week.

TODAY: Clouds increase through the day. Highs in the low 80s. Winds out of the southwest and west-southwest at around 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. A cold front pushes through overnight, although rain chances will be fairly limited, around 20%. Lows in the upper 40s.

THU/FRI/SAT: Cooler on Thursday. Sunny skies return, and high temperatures only reach the upper 60s, and lows Thursday night dip below the 40 degree mark. We’ll be on a warming trend through Saturday, with highs climbing back into the 70s, and lows climbing into the 40s Friday night and 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: An upper level low and associated weak surface low will push through Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. It appears the surface low will stay to our south, and thus we would not see any severe weather. However, some heavier rain will be possible at times Sunday. Highs in the low 70s, and lows in the low 50s.

MON/TUE: The old saying goes “Upper Level Low; Weatherman’s Woe”, and while I think the models are handling this cut off low a bit better than they often do, know that the forecast as we head into next week could change some depending on how this cut off upper level low behaves. For now, it appears it will slowly track to our east, leaving us with a good deal of cloud cover and perhaps an isolated shower or two. We also stay cooler with the low closer by, with highs only making it into the 60s, but the overnight cloud cover will keep low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.