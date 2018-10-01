Another Warm Week.

TODAY/TUESDAY: Scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms develop today, with most of the activity occurring in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain around 30%. Showers and storms fizzle out overnight. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WED/THU/FRI: Mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures well above average for this time of year. Highs around 90°. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEEKEND: An isolated shower or storm is possible Saturday. Otherwise, we remain mostly sunny and hot, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.