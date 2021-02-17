Another winter storm heading our way for Wednesday

SUMMARY: The second winter storm of the week will affect the area by late morning/midday Wednesday and continue into Thursday. The precipitation may start out as a mix of sleet, freezing rain, or snow then transition to a cold rain across our southeastern counties by late in the day as temperatures slowly warm. Wintry weather may continue across our northwestern counties Wednesday night and Thursday where temperatures stay a bit colder. We’ll continue to watch forecast trends throughout the day. Stay tuned!

WEDNESDAY: Areas of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will build into our western counties by noon before spreading across the rest of the area during the afternoon. A transition to a cold rain is more likely southeast from about Kosciusko to Columbus to Vernon by late in the afternoon and early evening. All depends where that freezing line sets up and how warm we can get. Locations to the northwest will probably hang onto the wintry mix later into the night and early Thursday morning. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s with the warmest air by early evening. Winds NE 10-15 mph.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain in our southeastern counties with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow more likely across our northwestern counties. Lows hovering in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix still possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold. Lows in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Chilly. Highs in the mid 30s. Overnight lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Getting warmer again with highs near 50. Overnight lows in the 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase with a few late showers possible. Mild with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs more spring-like again in the lower 60s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App