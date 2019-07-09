Appreciation breakfast held for area first responders

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks at North Mississippi Medical Center- West Point said they’re starting a new annual event to honor area first responders and military personnel.

The hospital hosted an appreciation breakfast for all who wanted to attend.

The event was held Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hospital Administrator Barry Keel said this is something the hospital has been wanting to put together for a while.

“I think our first responders and government officials and military personnel often aren’t recognized for what they do on a daily basis, and this is one small way that we as a hospital here in our community can show our appreciation to them to say we appreciate what you’re doing every day, and we appreciate the sacrifice that you’re making every day and what you do to help our community and help our local citizens,” said Keel.