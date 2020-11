This year, folks honored one of the event organizers, Torrance Joseph Priester who passed away unexpectedly this year.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Area churches come together to feed dozens of families in the community.

During the season of giving, Columbus churches held a Thanksgiving dinner celebration.

This year, folks honored one of the event organizers, Torrance Joseph Priester, who passed away unexpectedly this year.

Priester’s mother says her son was known to push the community forward with events to help give back.

The family hopes Torrance’s work in the community will have a lasting impact.