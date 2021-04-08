Area codes will now need to be dialed before making local calls

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You will soon have to dial the area code before making local calls.

Beginning April 24th, callers will have to dial 662 plus the seven-digit phone number to make a call.

- Advertisement -

This means even if you’re calling someone in the same town you’re in, you’ll need to dial the area code first.

The start date is to give callers a grace period to adjust to the ten-digit dialing system.

On October 24th it will become mandatory for everyone in the 662 area code.

The change will enable a new 988 suicide prevention hotline that begins in July 2022.