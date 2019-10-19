Area honors college students automatically admitted to MUW

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A few deserving students from Itawamba Community College will be automatically admitted into Mississippi University for Women.

This comes after a new partnership between MUW and ICC for students in ICC’s honors college.

- Advertisement -

Leaders from both schools met Friday on MUW’s campus to sign the “Memorandum of Understanding.”

Under the agreement, automatic admission to the Gordy Honors College will be granted to ICC students receiving the Presidential Scholarship at The W, which requires a GPA of 3.8 or above, and to students in good standing in the ICC Honors College with a GPA of 3.4 or above.

“We are very serious about any incoming students, immediately plugging them into the academic community, developing relationships with faculty, and this just gives us an enhanced approach to that so that we can get students into the honors experience even more quickly and have them enmeshed into The W community,” said Gordy Honors College director Kim Whitehead.

The two schools have been working on the partnership for the past six months.