MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Local law enforcement is hoping to cruise to victory in this year’s American Association of State Troopers Cruiser Contest.

The 2019 Best Looking Cruiser contest started Monday and will go until July 30.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi Highway Patrol’s newest car, the Mississippi Dodge Durango, is currently in 15th place in the competition.

Alabama Highway Patrol is currently in 11th place.

You can vote once a day from each of your devices.

To vote, click here.