Area organizations begin renovations for homeless shelter

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to draw out, homelessness is becoming a bigger concern.

It can happen anywhere including rural areas ,like Winston County.

Now, help is arriving.

In Louisville, We Care Organization and World Outreach Christian Fellowship Church are giving those who are homeless a second chance to get back on their feet.

Minister Carnette Hudson says the mission hits a little closer to home.

” I was once homeless myself at one point, many years ago. I know what it’s like to be homeless. Me running across this apartment building and asking a young lady named Florence Young if she would donate it to We Care and she did,” said Hudson.

Hudson says three rooms in the complex will be available for housing.

Before any tenants can move in, a list of renovations must be completed.

“We need paint, refrigerators,ceilings, lights fixtures, and furniture. A little bit of everything. This unit is going to be rented out to the general public to help generate income for We Care. The other two units are going to be given out to men in one and women in the other,” said Hudson.

” Ever since we’ve been here, we’ve either put someone in the hotels or out in a cottage. Ever year, sometimes like two or three times I see the need,” said Annie Thomas,Pastor of World Outreach Christian Fellowship Church.

Thomas says tenants must attend life skill classes weekly.

“It will be money management, parenting classes, and they would have to go job searching everyday. Up until now, I’ve been providing the transportation,” said Hudson.

Hudson and Thomas believe the program will turn around the lives of people who need the most help.

” If they are committed and they’re ready to change I think they’ll leave on the good foot. They have someone who is genuinely showing love and helping you get on your feet. We can’t expect for other people to do, if we don’t do what we can do,” said Thomas.

Tenants can live in the complex up to 6 months.

Housing will be available at the end of January 2021.