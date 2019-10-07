Area students raise over $1,000 for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at the East Union Attendance Center are making a difference for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at NMMC.

Through September, students collected $1,080.00 for the NICU in Tupelo.

The drive was spearheaded by first-grade teacher Marlee May, whose daughter was a NICU patient.

Some of the students collecting money were also patients in the NICU when they were born.

“The NICU means a lot to me, my daughter was born two months early and she stayed in the NICU for the first month of her life, so it’s very near and dear to my heart I’m excited to bring awareness of that and for these students to care so much and want to give back too, it makes us really happy,” said May.

“My family knows what it’s like to have a child in the NICU, I was in the NICU for three months, being born early, and it saves lives and if it wasn’t for the NICU I wouldn’t be here right now,” said senior Isaiah Sheffield.

The entire school took part in the NICU fundraiser through September.