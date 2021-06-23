Argument between family turns deadly in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between family members turns deadly in north Columbus.

Police were called to 26th Street North, just before noon, about gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a female dead in the front yard.

A woman inside the house was found injured and a man had a gun.

Police were able to get the gun and take the unidentified man into custody.

However, his name and any possible charges are not being released at this time.

The injured woman inside the home died on the way to a Jackson hospital.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI this is a domestic shooting and all the people involved in the incident have the same last name.

He says the community must be willing and ready to help end gun violence.

“Again, that is something we are going to have to work on as a community. We are going to have to find better resolutions to handling problems, such as conflict resolution in the families, getting together in the communities, finding what’s going on. If there are people that we identify with violent tendencies then we need to work with them…get them some counseling. Get them some help,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton.

Shelton says officers have not been called to the 26th Street North home before about a domestic incident.

The investigation is continuing.

Names of those involved have not been released.