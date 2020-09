COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between two granddaughters and a grandmother ends in a stabbing.

The incident happened this afternoon in the 400 block of 10th Street South.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the two granddaughters were injured. One of them is juvenile.

The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Shelton says detectives are still conducting interviews and no arrest has been made at this time.