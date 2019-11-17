Arkansas man killed in work accident in Oktibbeha County identified

OKITIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- We now know the name of the man killed after an accident while working on a cell tower in Oktibbeha County.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says John Wayne Womack, 43, of Mountain View, Arkansas died from injuries he sustained in that fall.

- Advertisement -

It happened Saturday afternoon in the Longview community.

The man reportedly fell about 90 feet.

An out of state contractor was adding a section to a tower in that area when the fall happened.

Womack’s body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy, however, investigators say the incident appears to be an accident.