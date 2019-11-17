Arkansas man killed in work accident in Oktibbeha County identified

OKITIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- We now know the name of the man killed after an accident while working on a cell tower in Oktibbeha County.
Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says John Wayne Womack, 43, of Mountain View, Arkansas died from injuries he sustained in that fall.
It happened Saturday afternoon in the Longview community.
The man reportedly fell about 90 feet.
An out of state contractor was adding a section to a tower in that area when the fall happened.
Womack’s body was sent to Pearl for an autopsy, however, investigators say the incident appears to be an accident.