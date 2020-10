CALHOUN COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Breaking news out of Calhoun County tonight.

An arrest has been made in a deadly Derma shooting.

24-year-old Wanya Harper is charged with murder.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Harper and another suspect went to Deundray Garth’s home on September 17th on Underwood Drive.

Garth was shot and died.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Derma police, Calhoun County deputies, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are handling the case.