Arrest made in West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is in police custody after an early morning shooting in West Point.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, police were dispatched to the area of Lone Oak Park and Lone Oak Circle for a reported “shooting into an occupied dwelling.”

Police Chief Avery Cook said this was not a drive-by shooting.

Officers on the scene determined it was an isolated incident.

No injuries were reported.

West Point Police along with Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest on a suspect a short time later.