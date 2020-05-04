Ashley Furniture Ecru plant making hospital gowns

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) – Ashley Furniture is making medical gowns for a local hospital.

Team members at the Ecru plant have designed the patterns, cut, sewn and packaged the gowns for Magnolia Regional Health Center.

The 200-bed hospital was facing a shortage of supplies.

That’s when Ashley stepped in. More than 2,000 gowns have been delivered. Ashley Furniture has planned to make about 4,000 more gowns.

Magnolia Regional Health Center is jointly owned by the City of Corinth and Alcorn County.