Atmos Energy donates $7,500 to help families pay for utilities

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local energy provider donates $7,500 dollars to help people pay their utility bills this holiday season.

Atmos Energy signed the check to Prairie Opportunity Community Action Center in Starkville earlier this week.

- Advertisement -

They said COVID-19 has impacted low-income families statewide.

Tomeka Rhine applied for help from Prairie Opportunity and got a little more than her utilities paid.

Rhine ended up landing an interview and now works for the Community Action Center.

“Not only did I receive services, they assisted me with services to pay my gas bill as well as my electric bill, and I received an interview, and ultimately, august the 3rd I become a full-time employee as a case manager here at Prairie Opportunity,” said Rhine.

“We’re delighted to give a $7,500 check to Praire Opportunity, an energy assistance agency that’s performing invaluable work in the Starkville, Oktibbeha County area. So, these funds will be able to help those qualified customers pay their gas bills during this winter season,” said Atmos Energy representative Bobby Weber.

Since the pandemic, Atmos Energy said it has donated almost a half-million dollars in philanthropic efforts throughout their service area.