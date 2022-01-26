Attempted murder trial begins in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted murder trial begins in Oktibbeha County today.

Jessie Carpenter is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened in December 2019 on Carver Drive, in Starkville.

Prosecutors say the victim was shot two times and then the gun jammed.

Investigators believe Carpenter threw the gun into the Tenn-Tom Waterway on his way back to Columbus after the shooting.

A jury was selected this morning and opening arguments were this afternoon.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.