Attempted traffic stop in Lee County leads to chase, crash, arrest

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An attempted traffic stop in Lee County led to a chase, a crash, and an arrest.

A Lee County deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge Challenger.

The driver sped off, leading the deputy on a 10-minute pursuit.

The Challenger reportedly passed several vehicles at a high rate of speed, but he couldn’t pass a tree just off County Road 54.

After the driver, identified as Dearieus Brown, ran into the tree, he tried to run off into the woods.

Brown was captured by Lee County deputies and the Chickasaw County K9 and deputies from that department.

At the crash scene, Lee County deputies found out the Challenger was reported as stolen.

They also recovered a large amount of cash and a firearm.

Brown was arrested and charged with felony eluding, and possession of stolen property.

