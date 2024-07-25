Shots-fired report in Columbus ends with two arrests

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made two arrests after someone shot at an apartment, including someone out on bond for murder.

The gunfire reportedly happened in the area of 24th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive along 15th Avenue at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman told officers someone started shooting as she was going inside her home.

The CPD SWAT Team and officers found six males inside a home that witnesses reported seeing someone run inside.

Two of those people were arrested.

Martez Meeks was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm while out on felony bond.

Enry Meadows was charged with possession of a firearm while out on felony bond.

Meadows was charged with murder in the November 2023 shooting death of LaBronze Moore and was out of jail on bond.

