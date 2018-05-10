Attorney General Candidate Mark Baker Speaks With Residents About His Campaign Run

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Just over a week ago long-time State Representative Mark Baker announced he’s running for the Attorney General seat next year.

On Thursday, the Republican candidate laid out his plans to revamp the AG’s office to a crowd of residents in Monroe County.

- Advertisement -

Baker said for the past few years now he’s constantly thought about running for this seat.

He said he ultimately decided to throw his hat in the ring because he believes the AG’s office needs to be transformed starting from the inside out.

Baker said the abuse of public policy lawsuits and the constant use of outside counsel are some of his biggest concerns with the AG’s office, and vows to change that if he’s elected.

The Brandon native has 16 years of experience in the legislature, 30 years of experience as a practicing attorney, and 10 years of experience as a prosecutor and a judge.

If elected, Baker said he has the experience and background to handle any case that needs to be pursued by the attorney general’s office and to direct the lawyers in the office accordingly.

“The attorney general’s office has got to get back to fighting public corruption, and fighting white-collar crime, and protecting the most vulnerable, and working to stop human trafficking and internet predators, and trying to do what we can to help our local prosecutors and our judges and move cases, get back to the traditional role of the attorney general which is to fight crime and protect Mississippians,” said Baker.

As of now, Baker is the only candidate to announce his intentions to run for the attorney general’s office.

There’s been rumors that the sitting AG, Jim Hood, may announce his run for Governor.

However, Hood said he will wait until the fall to announce whether he’ll run for that seat.