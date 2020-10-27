Attorney General Lynn Fitch petitions Supreme Court

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s attorney general petitions the Supreme Court again to review the state’s 15-week abortion ban.

This is a case that directly challenges Roe V. Wade and has the potential to reverse the landmark 1973 decision.

The request came Thursday, hours after Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the high court.

In her briefing, Attorney General Lynn Fitch pointed different interpretations from federal appeals court judges of the Supreme Court’s most recent decision that strikes a Louisiana abortion regulation.

Roe v. Wade is the Supreme Court case that nationally legalized abortion prior to fetal viability, which generally happens around 24 weeks into a pregnancy. Fitch’s case calls that into question.

Attorneys representing Mississippi’s only abortion provider disputed the state’s argument,

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case on Friday.