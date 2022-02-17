Attorney Richard Schwartz opens new office in Tupelo

Well known personal injury lawyer says it will take some time to clear backlog of court cases

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A well-known Mississippi attorney says it will take some time to clear a backlog of cases in the court system statewide.

Richard Schwartz and Associates cut the ribbon on their new offices in Tupelo. The offices are located in Fairpark West, a new office building developed in the Fairpark District.

Schwartz, whose firm handles personal injury cases, says courts are backlogged across the state and it will take time to clear the cases in the system.

“Covid really slowed down everything, they basically shut down the court system and now they have to catch up and they’re in that catch-up mode, so getting in the courtroom now is more difficult now than it has been in a long time. Insurance companies understand that and they’re being harder to deal with as well, but our goal is to get our client the most money they can, if that requires litigation, we’re going to file a lawsuit and we are going to go for it, ” Schwartz said.

Schwartz has more than 100 employees across the state.