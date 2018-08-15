August 15th 2018 Afternoon Weather Update

Thursday/Friday: Showers and storms will become more scattered as we go throughout the day on Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s Thursday, leaving us with another hot August afternoon. Heat index values could range between 100 and 105 Thursday afternoon. Be sure to take plenty of breaks if you have any outdoor activities planned Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will taper off Thursday night. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 70s. Showers and storms become more widespread on Friday. By the afternoon hours, much of the area will have a decent shot of seeing some rain as a cold front begins to approach our area. Highs Friday will be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few showers and storms could linger into the evening and overnight hours, leaving things wet for area football games on Friday night.

Saturday/Sunday: Keep those rain jackets and umbrellas handy this weekend. Scattered to widespread showers and storms will hang around Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with overnight lows remaining in the lower 70s. Much of the area could see decent rainfall amounts through the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: Showers and storms will hang around to start off the work week next week. Highs will quickly warm back to the lower 90s once the rain moves out on Wednesday. Before all is said and done with, some areas could pick up a couple of inches by Tuesday. Overnight lows next week will remain in the lower 70s.