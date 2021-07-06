Authorities looking for suspect involved in allegedly stealing coins

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Okolona Police Department are asking for your help to find a coin-op criminal.

During the late-night or early morning hours of June 23rd through the 28th, someone broke into coin-operated machines at the car washes at 405 Dawkins Street and Highway 41 East.

Investigators believe a grinder of some type was used to cut open the coin collectors in the car wash bays as well as the vacuum and fragrance machines.

On June 23rd there were reports of a young black male carrying a power tool at the carwash on Hawkins Street.

Anyone with information on these crimes should call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or download and use the P-3 Tip App.

All reports are anonymous and, your information could be worth 1 thousand dollars if it leads to an arrest in the case.