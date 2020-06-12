Auto Sales Gain Traction

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – All businesses have taken a hit during this pandemic – especially in the auto industry.

“There is been some money come in that you knew where it came from,” says dealership owner Allen Jones. “It comes from the stimulus and of course, that’s a big boost for everyone.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the worst financial crisis since 2008, so its surprising when local dealers say auto sales have spiked since the economy’s slight resurgence.

“We’ve gone from 13 million new vehicles to five million,” says Ford dealer Bill Russell. “We’ve sold them. We’re selling them, but we’re not being re-supplied.”

Bill Russell says sales are in fact on par with 2019.

“Compared to last, our new business is almost identical. And our used business has actually improved. Our used business is better and new business is about the same.”

Now that people have received stimulus relief, dealers believe customers now have the freedom to handle some needed auto work.

“We’ve been selling some extra cars probably because of that. We’ve also done a lot of repair work that people have been putting off. Didn’t have the money for. They said I got my stimulus money. I’m going to spend it and get new tires. I’m going to fix up my car and do things I’ve been putting off because of a lack of funds,” says Jones.

Allen Jones, owner of Allen Jones Used Cars, is fully aware that business can shift at any moment!

“If it turns the other way and things start shutting down again, there’s been days I can tell it’s a difference especially in our repair business. People weren’t getting out. They didn’t feel comfortable being out in the public,” says Jones.

Russell and Jones both are optimistic that the current sales will continue this year.